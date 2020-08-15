Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $219.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

