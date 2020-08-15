Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

