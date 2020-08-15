Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.