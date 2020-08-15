Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $191.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

