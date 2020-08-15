Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

PAA stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.