Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ball by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ball by 79.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

