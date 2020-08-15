Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,985 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,035,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

O stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.