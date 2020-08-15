Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,626 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.