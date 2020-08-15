Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,742 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

