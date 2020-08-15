Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1,468.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.00. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,897. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

