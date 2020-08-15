Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

