Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 67.1% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.05 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

