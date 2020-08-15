Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

NYSE BX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

