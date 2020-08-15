Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,769,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after purchasing an additional 711,108 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,630,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

