Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,752 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1,379.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Black Knight by 1.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

