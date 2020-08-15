Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,710 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.79.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

