Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,869 shares of company stock valued at $251,125 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 418,914 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

