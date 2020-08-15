Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

