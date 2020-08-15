Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 173,031 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.