Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $176.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.