ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.94.

CFMS stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

