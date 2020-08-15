Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.48. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 167,876 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$27,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,181,203.52.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.