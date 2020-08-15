Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.98 on September 30th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of A$53.44 ($38.17) and a one year high of A$91.05 ($65.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$69.32.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

