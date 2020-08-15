Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

