Colleen Elizabeth Mumford Sells 1,056 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CCMP stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

