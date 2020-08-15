Clifford Sosin Acquires 69,579 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 69,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin purchased 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.90. Party City Holdco Inc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

