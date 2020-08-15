Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of CLAR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 44.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.