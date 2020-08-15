Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

