CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CMCT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.32. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 106,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,381,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 774.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 871.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 735.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.