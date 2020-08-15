CIBC Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $30.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

