CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. Equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Searle & CO. grew its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

