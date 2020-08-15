Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of CHWY opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $275,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,226,086 shares of company stock worth $60,830,490. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

