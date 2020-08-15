Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $170.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

