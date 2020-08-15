Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00 at Argus

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Argus from $590.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

CHTR stock opened at $604.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $611.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

