Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
NYSE:CCS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31.
In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,171 shares of company stock worth $11,153,694 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
