Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:CCS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,171 shares of company stock worth $11,153,694 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

