Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $39,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 144,801 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 953,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 474,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.95 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

