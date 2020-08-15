Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 121.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 7.11.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 2,449,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,448,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,585. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.