Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CBIO opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.