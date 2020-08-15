Cary T. Fu Sells 1,350 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LFUS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

