Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $69.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.