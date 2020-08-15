Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

