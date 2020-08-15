Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.19

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.19 and traded as high as $27.13. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 2,599,808 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,039.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total transaction of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

