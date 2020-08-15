Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.93 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.