Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS GAA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.