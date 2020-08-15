Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. Caci International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 13.50-14.28 EPS.

NYSE CACI opened at $229.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Get Caci International alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.64.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.