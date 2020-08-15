Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,139.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,870.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,797.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,725.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

