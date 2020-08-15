Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Raises Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25.

Cable One has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $43.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,870.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,797.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,725.78. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

