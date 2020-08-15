BTIG Research Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.60.

BR stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,708.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,864 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

