Bryan Everard Smith Sells 1,000 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

