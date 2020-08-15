Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

